This interesting small island, part of the Parque Nacional de las Islas Atlánticas de Galicia, has a mainly rocky coast, a lighthouse, an abandoned village and an old fish-salting-plant-cum-mansion. Four-hour trips (adult/child €20/10) go from O Grove most days from about July to mid-September with Cruceros Rías Baixas or Cruceros do Ulla. They include a guided walk and a little beach time.