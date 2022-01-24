The place where the morning sun first makes landfall on Mallorca, the island’s northeastern corner is a refreshingly low-key area where the rough, sheep-scoured Sierra Llevant mountains rise from fields of fig and almond, and march towards the broken coast. There's great hiking, swimming, horse riding and bird-watching in the northeast, yet its attractions aren't solely natural. The medieval hill towns of Artà and Capdepera retain countless antique treasures, while the raucous resort town of Cala Ratjada is a reminder of what much of Mallorca's eastern coast has become.