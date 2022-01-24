Lording it over Capdepera is this early-14th-century fortress. A walled complex built on the ruins of a Moorish fortress, the castle is one of the best…
Northeastern Mallorca
The place where the morning sun first makes landfall on Mallorca, the island’s northeastern corner is a refreshingly low-key area where the rough, sheep-scoured Sierra Llevant mountains rise from fields of fig and almond, and march towards the broken coast. There's great hiking, swimming, horse riding and bird-watching in the northeast, yet its attractions aren't solely natural. The medieval hill towns of Artà and Capdepera retain countless antique treasures, while the raucous resort town of Cala Ratjada is a reminder of what much of Mallorca's eastern coast has become.
Explore Northeastern Mallorca
- CCastell de Capdepera
Lording it over Capdepera is this early-14th-century fortress. A walled complex built on the ruins of a Moorish fortress, the castle is one of the best…
- SSa Torre Cega
Named for the 15th-century 'blind tower' (unsighted by similar watchtowers) at its centre, this coastal estate was built in the early 20th century by the…
- SSantuari de Sant Salvador
Rising high and mighty above Artà, this walled fortress was built atop an earlier Moorish enclave and encloses a small church. The 4000-sq-metre complex,…
- SSes Païsses
Just beyond Artà proper lies the remains of a 3000-year-old Bronze Age settlement, the largest and most important Talayotic site on the island's eastern…
- CCoves d’Artà
Head 1km north of Canyamel and pass through an unassuming fissure in the rock wall that buffers the coast and you'll find yourself in a stunning warren of…
- CCala Mesquida
Cala Mesquida's beautiful sweep of sand (nearly 300m long) and nearby dunes and pine scrub are not just appreciated by human visitors. The area is…
- EErmita de Betlem
Founded in 1805, Ermita de Betlem is still home to hermits who live a life of seclusion and self-sufficiency. The alluring views over country and wind…
- TTransfiguració del Senyor
This church, built atop the foundations of a Moorish mosque, was begun soon after the Christian reconquest, although the restored facade dates to the 16th…
- FFar de Capdepera
This lighthouse on Mallorca's easternmost tip is the endpoint of a lovely drive, walk or cycle through pine forests, around 1.5km east of Sa Torre Cega…
