Murcia Province

The Murcia region offers a tantalising choice of landscapes and sights, ranging from the chill-out beaches and captivating coves of the Costa Cálida to the medieval magic of its towns. The ancient port of Cartagena has a magnificent array of Roman and Carthaginian ruins, while Murcia is a buzzy regional capital with pleasant parks and a cracking eating scene. Earthquake-damaged Lorca has bounced right back and its lovely old town is looking superb again. To appreciate fully the unspoiled hinterland, you will need your own wheels.

Explore Murcia Province

  • C

    Castillo Fortaleza del Sol

    The town’s castle, high over town, is an impressive place, a huge medieval complex characterised by two towers. The basic entry includes an audio guide…

  • R

    Real Casino de Murcia

    Murcia’s resplendent casino first opened as a gentlemen’s club in 1847. Painstakingly restored to its original glory, the building is a fabulous…

  • C

    Colegiata de San Patricio

    This stately and beautiful gem of a church presides in golden-stone majesty over Lorca's central square. The sober and handsome triple-tiered baroque…

  • P

    Plaza de España

    The highlight of the old town is a group of baroque buildings around Plaza de España, including the Pósito, a 16th-century former granary; the 18th…

  • C

    Cuatro Calas

    The big draw in the Águilas area is the Cuatro Calas a few kilometres southwest of town. These four coves are largely unmolested by tourist development …

  • M

    Museo de Bordados del Paso Azul

    Attached to the San Francisco monastery, this is the modern museum of the Azul (Blue) Holy Week brotherhood, and gives an excellent idea of what Semana…

  • M

    Museo del Teatro Romano

    This impressive complex was designed by top Spanish architect Rafael Moneo. The tour transports visitors from the initial museum on Plaza del Ayuntamiento…

  • C

    Catedral de Santa María

    Murcia’s cathedral was built in 1394 on the site of a mosque. The initial Gothic architecture was given a playful baroque facelift in 1748, with a…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Murcia Province.

