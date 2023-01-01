Colegiata de San Patricio

This stately and beautiful gem of a church presides in golden-stone majesty over Lorca's central square. The sober and handsome triple-tiered baroque facade conceals a triple-naved interior Renaissance interior with a fine altarpiece and other paintings. It was heavily damaged in the 2011 earthquake and only reopened recently. Work is still underway; as well as reconstruction, it's been a process of investigation, because the disaster's silver lining was the discovery of previously unknown paintings and crypts. Buy tickets in the adjacent tourist office.