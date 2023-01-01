This stately and beautiful gem of a church presides in golden-stone majesty over Lorca's central square. The sober and handsome triple-tiered baroque facade conceals a triple-naved interior Renaissance interior with a fine altarpiece and other paintings. It was heavily damaged in the 2011 earthquake and only reopened recently. Work is still underway; as well as reconstruction, it's been a process of investigation, because the disaster's silver lining was the discovery of previously unknown paintings and crypts. Buy tickets in the adjacent tourist office.
Colegiata de San Patricio
Top choice in Murcia Province
