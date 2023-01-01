Castillo del Marqués de los Vélez

Presiding over Cuevas del Almanzora's old town, this 16th-century castle houses the Museo Antonio Manuel Campoy, showcasing the celebrated Spanish art critic's superb modern art collection, with works by the likes of Picasso and Miró. Your ticket also grants admission to the adjacent gallery of Goya lithographs, a small archaeology museum devoted to the El Argar Bronze Age culture, and the Cueva Museo, a nearby reconstruction of a mid-20th-century cave house filled with vintage furniture, tools and evocative old photos.