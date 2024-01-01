A white arch spanning a small lane in the hilltop centre, the old city gate was built in the 16th century on the site of an earlier Moorish gate.
Puerta de la Ciudad
Costa de Almería
17.8 MILES
Set between dramatic headlands 3km northeast of Las Negras, this sandy hideaway is the holy grail of the park's numerous beaches. The 250m-long playa,…
20.82 MILES
The big draw in the Águilas area is the Cuatro Calas a few kilometres southwest of town. These four coves are largely unmolested by tourist development …
14.58 MILES
These rare and spectacular caves, 2km east of Sorbas, are part of a vast network of underground galleries and tunnels. Guided visits lead through the…
18.52 MILES
In 2019 the world's second-largest geode opened to the public in northeastern Almería's Sierra del Aguilón. Measuring an astounding 8m long by 2m tall,…
23.95 MILES
On the main road between La Isleta del Moro and Rodalquilar, this high viewpoint commands breathtaking views of the vertiginous, unspoilt coastline. From…
0.09 MILES
Perched on the highest point in town – originally the site of a castle – this hilltop mirador (viewpoint) looks down to the sea and over a hazy brown…
14.89 MILES
The pretty and secluded little beach of Cala de Enmedio is capped by strikingly eroded rocks. It's a bit of a hike to get to – about 1.5km southwest of…
0.11 MILES
Hidden near the foot of the hilltop pueblo, this historic fountain is a village landmark. Locals and visitors come to fill containers with the water that…
0.04 MILES
The fortress-style Iglesia de Santa María dates from 1560 and may have once been a mosque. Inside, its restrained white interior features a modern 1960s…
0.07 MILES
Beautifully maintained and thoughtfully interpreted by the owners (who live upstairs), this house-museum re-creates a well-to-do villager's dwelling from…
4.16 MILES
An 18th-century watchtower 2.5km south of the end of the main Mojácar beach. You can't enter it but it's free to view from the outside. From the tower a…
4.93 MILES
A coastal watchtower dating to Nasrid times in the 13th century; you can climb to the top. It's 1.3km south of the Castillo de Macenas.
7. Castillo del Marqués de los Vélez
10.96 MILES
Presiding over Cuevas del Almanzora's old town, this 16th-century castle houses the Museo Antonio Manuel Campoy, showcasing the celebrated Spanish art…
11 MILES
People have lived in caves around Cuevas del Almanzora for thousands of years. This reconstructed example of a comfortable mid-20th-century cave house,…