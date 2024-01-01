Puerta de la Ciudad

A white arch spanning a small lane in the hilltop centre, the old city gate was built in the 16th century on the site of an earlier Moorish gate.

  • View of the San Pedro cove in the Natural park of Nijar-Cabo de Gata, Almeria, Spain.

    Playa San Pedro

    17.8 MILES

    Set between dramatic headlands 3km northeast of Las Negras, this sandy hideaway is the holy grail of the park's numerous beaches. The 250m-long playa,…

  • Cala Cerrada, part of Cuatro Calas.

    Cuatro Calas

    20.82 MILES

    The big draw in the Águilas area is the Cuatro Calas a few kilometres southwest of town. These four coves are largely unmolested by tourist development …

  • Cuevas de Sorbas

    Cuevas de Sorbas

    14.58 MILES

    These rare and spectacular caves, 2km east of Sorbas, are part of a vast network of underground galleries and tunnels. Guided visits lead through the…

  • La Geoda de Pulpí

    La Geoda de Pulpí

    18.52 MILES

    In 2019 the world's second-largest geode opened to the public in northeastern Almería's Sierra del Aguilón. Measuring an astounding 8m long by 2m tall,…

  • Landscape seen from La Amatista viewpoint.

    Mirador de la Amatista

    23.95 MILES

    On the main road between La Isleta del Moro and Rodalquilar, this high viewpoint commands breathtaking views of the vertiginous, unspoilt coastline. From…

  • Mirador del Castillo

    Mirador del Castillo

    0.09 MILES

    Perched on the highest point in town – originally the site of a castle – this hilltop mirador (viewpoint) looks down to the sea and over a hazy brown…

  • Cala de Enmedio

    Cala de Enmedio

    14.89 MILES

    The pretty and secluded little beach of Cala de Enmedio is capped by strikingly eroded rocks. It's a bit of a hike to get to – about 1.5km southwest of…

  • Fuente Pública

    Fuente Pública

    0.11 MILES

    Hidden near the foot of the hilltop pueblo, this historic fountain is a village landmark. Locals and visitors come to fill containers with the water that…

