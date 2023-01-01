El Cortijo del Fraile

This abandoned farmstead on a windswept plain 6km northwest of Rodalquilar was the scene of the tragic, true-life love-and-revenge story that inspired Federico García Lorca’s best-known play, Blood Wedding. In 1928, in what's known as El Crimen de Níjar (the Níjar Crime), a woman due to be married here disappeared with another man, who was then shot dead by the brother of the jilted groom. The romantically ruined 18th-century buildings are now fenced off but maintain a suitably doom-laden aura.

Take the ALP824 road (which soon becomes a dirt track) 5km east from Los Albaricoques.