The Calas de Barronal consist of four beautiful little beaches (El Lance del Perro, Cala Chica, Cala Grande and Cala Principe) that run along the coast in an isolated string east of Playa del Barronal. If the tides permit (they usually do), you can walk round the foot of the cliffs from one to the next.

To get to El Lance del Perro take the track that leads eastward from Playa de Mónsul and bear left before Barronal, continuing through the hills.