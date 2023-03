Marking the southwest point of the promontory, this photogenic lighthouse commands stirring views of a jagged volcanic reef known as the Arrecife de las Sirenas (Reef of the Mermaids), after the monk seals that used to lounge here. From the site, a side road runs 3km up to the Torre Vigía Vela Blanca, an 18th-century watchtower boasting even more coastal vistas.