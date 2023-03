The second enclosure of the Alcazaba sits above the Muro de la Campana de la Vela, a wall named after its bell, which once chimed in times of danger. Much of the compound is covered by the ruins of a palace built by the city's Muslim ruler Almotacín in the 11th century.

Also in the compound is a pair of reconstructed medieval houses containing archaeological exhibits, and a 15th-century Christian chapel, the Ermita de San Juan.