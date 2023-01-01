Museo de Bordados del Paso Blanco

Attached to the church of Santo Domingo, this is the museum of the Blanco (White) Semana Santa brotherhood. Here you can see a collection of the beautifully elaborate robes worn by them during the passionately supported Holy Week processions. They are well displayed and extraordinary, depicting scenes from the Bible and antiquity. You might be advised to put the sunglasses on for the shiny baroque gold of the adjacent chapel of the Virgen del Rosario.