Museo del Ferrocarril

You don’t have to be a trainspotter to enjoy this railway museum – you’ll see as many kids as anoraks – but it helps. Housed in the disused 1880s Estación de Delicias south of Lavapiés, this museum has about 30 pieces of rolling stock lined up along the platforms, ranging from the earliest steam locomotives to a sleeping car from the late 1920s and the Talgo II, which ran on the country’s long-distance routes until 1971.

Several rooms off the platforms are set aside for dioramas of train stations, memorabilia, station clocks and the like. There are plenty of model trains, tracks and other modelling products in the shop on the way out.