11 March 2004 Memorial

In the modern northeastern corner of the Antigua Estación de Atocha, this memorial is a moving monument to the victims of the 2004 terrorist attack at the station. Although partially visible from the Paseo de la Infanta Isabel, the memorial is best viewed from below. A glass panel shows the names of those killed, while the glass-and-perspex dome is inscribed with messages of condolence and solidarity left by well-wishers in a number of languages in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The 12m-high dome is designed so that the sun highlights different messages at different times of the day, while the effect at night is akin to flickering candles. It's simple but powerful.