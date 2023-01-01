Disney World it ain’t but this movie theme park, 25km south of central Madrid, has much to catch the attention. Kids will love the chance to hang out with Tom and Jerry, while young-at-heart film buffs will be similarly taken with the Wild West or remakes of the studio sets for such Hollywood ‘greats’ as Police Academy.

Entrance to the park is via Hollywood Boulevard, not unlike LA’s Sunset Boulevard, whereafter you can choose between Cartoon World, the Old West, Hollywood Boulevard, Super Heroes and finally Warner Brothers Movie World Studios.

It’s all about the stars of the silver screen coming to life as life-sized cartoon characters roam the grounds, and rides and high-speed roller coasters distract you if attention starts to wane. There are also restaurants and shops.

To get here by car, take the N-IV (the Carretera de Andalucía) south out of Madrid and turn off at Km 22 for San Martín de la Vega, about 15km east of the exit. Follow the signs to the car park.

By public transport, take a cercanía (line C3 for Aranjuez, change at Pinto) from Atocha and get off at Parque de Ocio station.

Opening times are complex and do change; check before heading out. Tickets are cheapest if purchased online.