Puerta de Dante

Madrid

The Puerta de Dante, in the extreme southeastern corner of the Parque del Buen Retiro, is watched over by a carved mural of Dante’s Inferno.

  Prado Museum facade and Cervantes statue in Madrid, Spain

    Museo del Prado

    0.82 MILES

    Welcome to one of the world's premier art galleries. More than 7000 paintings are held in the Museo del Prado’s collection (of which only around 1500 are…

  Reina Sofia Museum

    Centro de Arte Reina Sofía

    0.86 MILES

    Home to Picasso’s Guernica, arguably Spain’s most famous artwork, the Centro de Arte Reina Sofía is Madrid’s premier collection of contemporary art.

  Visitors look at the pictures in the museum Thyssen-Bornemisza.

    Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza

    1.01 MILES

    The Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum is one of the three points composing Madrid’s Golden Triangle of Art along the Paseo del Prado (Art Walk), together with the…

  Basílica de San Francisco El Grande. The Royal Cathedral of St. Francis the Great (Real Basílica de San Francisco el Grande), XVIII century.

    Basílica de San Francisco El Grande

    1.94 MILES

    Crowning Madrid’s oldest neighborhood of La Latina is an architectural and visual masterpiece that is the Basílica de San Francisco el Grande (Basilica of…

  The exterior of Las Ventas Bullring 'Plaza de Toros' in Madrid.

    Plaza de Toros Las Ventas

    1.73 MILES

    One of Spain’s most atmospheric arenas, the Plaza de Toros Las Ventas has hosted everything from Beatles concerts to motocross competitions during its…

  Templo de Debod at sunset

    Templo de Debod

    2.33 MILES

    Few people would ever guess that a 2200-year-old Egyptian temple exists in the center of Madrid. Yet the Templo de Debod is in no way a Vegas-style…

  Spain, Madrid, part of the exterior of the Museo Lazaro Galdiano.

    Museo Lázaro Galdiano

    1.93 MILES

    This imposing early-20th-century Italianate stone mansion, set discreetly back from the street, belonged to Don José Lázaro Galdiano (1862–1947), a…

Nearby Madrid attractions

1. La Rosaleda

0.16 MILES

At the southern end of the Parque del Buen Retiro is La Rosaleda with its more than 4000 roses.

2. El Ángel Caído

0.27 MILES

At the southern end of the park, near La Rosaleda with its more than 4000 roses, is a statue of El Ángel Caído (The Fallen Angel). Strangely, it sits 666m…

3. Real Fábrica de Tapices

0.35 MILES

If a wealthy Madrid nobleman ever wanted to impress, he went to the Real Fábrica de Tapices, where royalty commissioned the pieces that adorned their…

4. Palacio de Cristal

0.36 MILES

Hidden among the trees south of Parque del Buen Retiro's lake is the Palacio de Cristal. Built in 1887, it's a magnificent metal-and-glass structure and…

5. Jardín de los Planteles

0.38 MILES

Occupying much of the southwestern corner of the park is the Jardín de los Planteles, one of the least-visited sections of El Retiro, where quiet pathways…

6. Palacio de Velázquez

0.44 MILES

Between the lake and the Palacio de Cristal, the sober 1883 Palacio de Velázquez is used for temporary exhibitions organised by the Centro de Arte Reina…

7. Fuente Egipcia

0.52 MILES

On the southern end of the estanque (lake) in the Parque del Buen Retiro, the odd structure decorated with sphinxes is the Fuente Egipcia: legend has it…

8. Bosque del Recuerdo

0.6 MILES

West of the Jardín de los Planteles in the Parque del Buen Retiro is the moving Bosque del Recuerdo, an understated memorial to the 191 victims of the 11…