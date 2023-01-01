Cementiri Modernista

Even if you aren't usually lured by the dark side, Lloret de Mar's extraordinary 1901 cemetery feels more like a Modernista sculpture gallery than a sombre memorial. Tombs are trimmed with Gothic tracery, topped with dragons clutching skulls, or shaped like maidens ecstatically wreathed in roses. You'll spot works by important Catalan sculptors and architects such as Josep Puig i Cadafalch and Vicenç Artigas i Albertí. It's 1.5km northwest of central Lloret and just 200m south of the tourist office.