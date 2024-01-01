About 11km inland from Laxe, this impressively large 3700 BCE megalithic tomb was encased in a protective pavilion in 2011. Visitors can walk round inside the pavilion but may not enter the tomb itself. A full-size replica, which you can go inside, stands in the adjacent visitors centre.
Dolmen de Dombate
Costa da Morte
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.21 MILES
Panoramic Cabo Fisterra is a 3.5km drive or walk south of Fisterra town. It's crowned by a lighthouse, the Faro de Fisterra. Camino de Santiago pilgrims…
19.05 MILES
Picturesque rocky, lighthouse-crowned Cabo Touriñán, 17km southwest of Muxía, is great for a breezy walk. The northwest corner of the cape, Punta de…
13.75 MILES
The 18th-century church on the rocky seashore at the north end of town marks the spot where (legend attests) the Virgin Mary arrived in a stone boat and…
21.31 MILES
One of Galicia's most spectacular beaches, this broad 2km stretch of unbroken sand begins about 4km south of Lires and is a particularly magnificent sight…
6.08 MILES
This quirky and touching open-air sculpture garden made from rocks and ocean bric-a-brac, beside Camelle's pier, is the work of 'Man' (Manfred Gnädinger),…
10.15 MILES
The rugged coast between Camariñas and Camelle, followed by the Ruta do Litoral, is one of the most beautiful stretches of the Costa da Morte. Ten…
28.39 MILES
The 14th-century Igrexa de Santa María A Nova is a classic of Galician ‘maritime Gothic’ style. Surrounded by a pretty cemetery, it houses a collection of…
19.38 MILES
This beautiful, 1.5km sandy curve, stretching north from the mouth of the Ría de Lires, attracts surfers in numbers from roughly April to November and has…
Nearby Costa da Morte attractions
6.08 MILES
This quirky and touching open-air sculpture garden made from rocks and ocean bric-a-brac, beside Camelle's pier, is the work of 'Man' (Manfred Gnädinger),…
6.19 MILES
This museum exhibits the sketchbooks, notebooks and personal effects of 'Man' (long-time Camelle resident Manfred Gnädinger) along with objects he found…
10.15 MILES
The rugged coast between Camariñas and Camelle, followed by the Ruta do Litoral, is one of the most beautiful stretches of the Costa da Morte. Ten…
4. Praias da Pedrosa, da Balea & da Reira
11.32 MILES
A picturesque set of short sandy strands divided by groups of boulders, a couple of kilometres east of Cabo Vilán on the Ruta Litoral de Camariñas.
11.43 MILES
The fishing village of Camariñas is known for its women’s traditional encaixe (bobbin lacework). Visit the Museo do Encaixe in front of the town hall to…
6. Santuario da Virxe da Barca
13.75 MILES
The 18th-century church on the rocky seashore at the north end of town marks the spot where (legend attests) the Virgin Mary arrived in a stone boat and…
14.64 MILES
Just south of Muxía, Praia de Lourido is an unspoilt stretch of sand in a sheltered bay perfect for a sunny day. A parador (luxury state-owned hotel) is…
19.05 MILES
Picturesque rocky, lighthouse-crowned Cabo Touriñán, 17km southwest of Muxía, is great for a breezy walk. The northwest corner of the cape, Punta de…