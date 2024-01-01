Dolmen de Dombate

Costa da Morte

About 11km inland from Laxe, this impressively large 3700 BCE megalithic tomb was encased in a protective pavilion in 2011. Visitors can walk round inside the pavilion but may not enter the tomb itself. A full-size replica, which you can go inside, stands in the adjacent visitors centre.

    Cabo Fisterra

    26.21 MILES

    Panoramic Cabo Fisterra is a 3.5km drive or walk south of Fisterra town. It's crowned by a lighthouse, the Faro de Fisterra. Camino de Santiago pilgrims…

  • Cabo Touriñán

    Cabo Touriñán

    19.05 MILES

    Picturesque rocky, lighthouse-crowned Cabo Touriñán, 17km southwest of Muxía, is great for a breezy walk. The northwest corner of the cape, Punta de…

  • Santuario da Virxe da Barca

    Santuario da Virxe da Barca

    13.75 MILES

    The 18th-century church on the rocky seashore at the north end of town marks the spot where (legend attests) the Virgin Mary arrived in a stone boat and…

  • Praia do Rostro

    Praia do Rostro

    21.31 MILES

    One of Galicia's most spectacular beaches, this broad 2km stretch of unbroken sand begins about 4km south of Lires and is a particularly magnificent sight…

  • Museo Xardín de Man

    Museo Xardín de Man

    6.08 MILES

    This quirky and touching open-air sculpture garden made from rocks and ocean bric-a-brac, beside Camelle's pier, is the work of 'Man' (Manfred Gnädinger),…

  • Ceminterio dos Ingleses

    Ceminterio dos Ingleses

    10.15 MILES

    The rugged coast between Camariñas and Camelle, followed by the Ruta do Litoral, is one of the most beautiful stretches of the Costa da Morte. Ten…

  • Igrexa de Santa María A Nova

    Igrexa de Santa María A Nova

    28.39 MILES

    The 14th-century Igrexa de Santa María A Nova is a classic of Galician ‘maritime Gothic’ style. Surrounded by a pretty cemetery, it houses a collection of…

  • Praia de Nemiña

    Praia de Nemiña

    19.38 MILES

    This beautiful, 1.5km sandy curve, stretching north from the mouth of the Ría de Lires, attracts surfers in numbers from roughly April to November and has…

