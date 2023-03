Picturesque rocky, lighthouse-crowned Cabo Touriñán, 17km southwest of Muxía, is great for a breezy walk. The northwest corner of the cape, Punta de Sualba, is the westernmost point of peninsular Spain (longitude 9º18').

Touriñán is also the place where, from 21 March to 25 April and from 13 August to 22 September, the sun sets later than anywhere else on mainland Europe.