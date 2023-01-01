Spectacular Praia da Mar de Fora, on the ocean (western) side of the Fisterra peninsula, is reachable via an 800m walk from the top of town. The scenery is glorious, but with strong winds and waves, the beach is not safe for swimming.

From the beach a scenic path climbs north to the transmitters atop Cabo da Nave (2.5km). Or, if you bear right along Camino Insua from the track returning to Fisterra, you'll come up on to the western side of Cabo Fisterra, where you can follow tracks up to Monte Facho or approach the lighthouse round the little-frequented west side of the cape.