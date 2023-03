One of Galicia's most spectacular beaches, this broad 2km stretch of unbroken sand begins about 4km south of Lires and is a particularly magnificent sight from the headlands at either end, with the Atlantic surf pouring in. Unfortunately it's not good for swimming, but it's a wonderful walk.

The Camiño dos Faros passes right along the beach, while a variant of the Camino de Santiago passes within sight of it just inland.