The rugged coast between Camariñas and Camelle, followed by the Ruta do Litoral, is one of the most beautiful stretches of the Costa da Morte. Ten kilometres out of Camariñas you reach the Ceminterio dos Ingleses, the sad, lonely burial ground from one of the Costa da Morte's most tragic shipwrecks, which took the lives of 172 British naval cadets in 1890.