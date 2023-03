This quirky and touching open-air sculpture garden made from rocks and ocean bric-a-brac, beside Camelle's pier, is the work of 'Man' (Manfred Gnädinger), an eccentric long-time German resident who lived in a hut here on the ocean's edge and died in 2002.

To avoid further deterioration of his creation, visitors are asked not to go into the garden, but to look at it from outside.