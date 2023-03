This hilltop park 2km northwest of the city centre provides exceptional views over the city and coast, and contains the Cúpula Atlántica, an observation dome with displays on A Coruña, as well as a maze, cafe, restaurant and two very large 1920s guns. Part of the fun is getting up there in the Ascensor Panorámico, a large glass ball that slowly ascends the steep hillside from the Paseo Marítimo.