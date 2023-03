From the Parque Natural Fragas do Eume's visitors centre, a paved road leads 7.5km along the thickly forested valley to a stone footbridge, where a 500m path leads up to the Mosteiro de Caaveiro. This abandoned monastery dates back to the 9th century and occupies a lovely, scenic outcrop in the woods. You can look round at any time; free guided tours are given in some seasons.

Walkers can cross a footbridge to an off-road path for the final 5km to the monastery.