Take Rúa Castro up from the central Praza Irmáns García Naveira to the handsome Praza da Constitución, flanked by a couple of appealing cafes along with the Romanesque/Gothic Igrexa de Santiago, whose main portico was inspired by Santiago de Compostela's Pórtico de la Gloria. A short stroll northeast, two beautiful Gothic churches, Santa María do Azougue and San Francisco, stand almost side by side opposite the municipal market. San Francisco is full of particularly fine carved-stone tombs.

While Santa María contains many merchants' and artisans' tombs, San Francisco has many sepulchres of 14th- and 15th-century Galician nobility. Don't miss the sepulchre of Fernán Pérez de Andrade 'O Boo' (The Good), the local strongman who had all three of these churches built, at San Francisco's west end. It rests on a stone bear and boar (the latter being the Andrade family emblem). While San Francisco generally keeps to its announced opening hours, you may find that the other two churches (to which admission is free) are closed during their supposed timetable (10.30am to 1pm and 5pm to 7pm Tuesday to Thursday, 5pm to 7pm Friday, Saturday and Monday).