A few kilometres southwest of the Bares Peninsula, some of Spain's most dramatic and least-known beaches are strung along the foot of the spectacular Acantilados de Loiba cliffs. Easiest to reach is Praia do Picón, 2km from Loiba FEVE station. By road, turn off the AC862 at Km 63.4 and follow the DP6104 for 3km to Picón village, where a sharp left turn leads to a small picnic area and a path down to the beach.

West along the clifftop from Praia do Picón, two benches after 200m and 400m afford inspiringly expansive panoramas along the rocky coast from the Punta da Estaca de Bares to Cabo Ortegal. The second bench has acquired the semi-official title 'Best Bank in the World' after featuring in an honourable-mention photo in the 2015 International Earth & Sky Photo Contest of The World At Night (www.twanight.org).