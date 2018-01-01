Welcome to Cáceres
Stretching at its feet, the lively, arcaded Plaza Mayor is one of Spain's most beautiful public squares.
Top experiences in Cáceres
Cáceres activities
4-Night Cordoba, Seville, Ronda, Marbella, Granada from Madrid
Day 1 Madrid-Cordoba-Seville Depart from the VPT Terminal to leave to La Mancha, then to head to Cordoba. The city tour will include a visit inside the famous Mosque / Cathedral,and the Jewish Quarter. Afterwards, you will trek to Seville where you will enjoy dinner and overnight stay. (This tour has the option of visiting Caceres, instead of Cordoba on Day 1) Day 2 Seville In the morning, we will begin with a tour of the city, including the Park of Maria Luisa, Plaza España, the outside the imposing Cathedral, and the Giralda. After a walk through the typical Santa Cruz quarter, you have the rest of the afternoon to spend at your leisure. We recommend to as an option, extend this visit to see the Alcazar. Day 3 Seville-Ronda-Marbella Breakfast will be provided prior to our departure to the Route of the Andalusian White Towns and Ronda. You are given free time in this beautiful Andalusian city and afterwards, you will continue to Costa del Sol. Enjoy dinner and overnight stay in Marbella. Day 4 Marbella - Granada After breakfast, we will head along the coast to Granada. Upon arrival, visit the impressive monuments at the Alhambra with its beautiful Nazari Palaces, and the gardens of Generalife. Enjoy dinner and overnight. In the evening, you have the option to visit the caves of Sacromonte for the Zambra Flamenco Show. Day 5 Granada-Toledo-Madrid Enjoy breakfast, then depart towards the Imperial City of Toledo, to experience its history as the city of the three cultures, where Christians, Jews and Muslims lived in peace and harmony. Stop for lunch and do some city sightseeing throughout its narrow streets and monuments. Afterwards, head back to Madrid.
Andalusian Highlights: 5-Night Guided Tour from Madrid
1st. Day (Saturday) MADRID-CACERES-SEVILLA (560 kms) Departure from our bus terminal at 8:00 a.m. towards the region of Extremadura and arrival to Caceres. Time at leisure to know its Plaza Mayor and to walk through the old city and its famous medieval quarter, very well preserved and considered as World Heritage place. Lunch at your own. Continuation -southwards to Andalucia and arrival to Sevilla. Dinner and -accommodations. 2nd. Day (Sunday) SEVILLA Half board in the hotel. Morning city tour visiting the typical Barrio de Santa Cruz with its narrow streets, the Park of María Luisa and Plaza de España, with a panoramic sightseeing of the city. Optional Artistic tour including the Royal Alcazar Palace. Afternoon at leisure. 3rd. Day (Monday) SEVILLA-CORDOBA (145 kms) Breakfast. Departure to Cordoba, at our arrival we start our walking tour starting at Almodovar Gate through the Jewish Quarter and continue for visiting the famous Mosque/Cathedral. Afternoon at leisure. Dinner and accommodations. 4th. Day (Tuesday) CORDOBA-RONDA-MARBELLA (322 kms) Breakfast. Then departure to the Route of the White Villages and Ronda. Free time. Continuation to Costa del Sol. Dinner and accommodations at Marbella. 5th. Day (Wednesday) MARBELLA-GRANADA (180 kms) Breakfast. Departure to Granada. Sightseeing tour including the impressive Alhambra with its beautiful Nazari Palaces and the Generalife gardens. Dinner and accommodations. Optional visit to the caves of Sacromonte and attend a typical show of gipsy flamenco. 6th. Day (Thursday) GRANADA-TOLEDO-MADRID (446 kms) Breakfast and departure towards the Imperial City of Toledo, full of history and monuments. Lunch and city sightseeing throughout its narrow streets and alleys. Continuation back to Madrid. Arrival and end of our services.
13-Day Mediterranean Capitals Guided Tour from Madrid
1st Day (Tue.) MADRID – AVILA – SALAMANCA – PORTODeparture from Plaza de Oriente at 08:30 a.m. Drive to Avila. Short stop to know its walled and old town. Then to Salamanca. Free time. Departure until you reach Porto. Accommodation. 2nd Day (Wed.) PORTOBreakfast. Panoramic sightseeing tour of Porto. Accommodation. 3rd Day (Thu.) PORTO – COIMBRA – FATIMA Breakfast. Departure to Coimbra and free time. Then to Fatima. Accommodation. 4th Day (Fri.) FATIMA – BATALHA – NAZARE – ALCOBAÇA – LISBONBreakfast. Departure to the Batalha Monastery. Continue to the picturesque fishing town of Nazaré. Free time and continue to Alcobaça and then to Lisbon. Accommodation. 5th Day (Sat.) LISBON Breakfast. Morning sightseeing tour of the ancient Olissipo. Afternoon at leisure. Accommodation. 6th Day (Sun.) LISBON – CACERES – CORDOBABreakfast. Departure to Caceres considered as World Heritage place. Afterwards, continue on towards Cordoba, once the capital of the Caliphate. Dinner and accommodation. 7th Day (Mon.) CORDOBA – SEVILLEBreakfast. Impressive tour of its Mosque and other sites that will ease our mind and spirit strolling through its narrow winding streets of the Jewish Quarter. In the afternoon, ride reach Seville. Dinner and accommodation. 8th Day (Tue.) SEVILLEBreakfast. Morning panoramic city tour visiting: the exterior of the Cathedral, Santa Cruz quarter, Maria Luisa Park and Plaza de España. Afternoon at leisure. Dinner and accommodation. 9th Day (Wed.) SEVILLE – GRANADABreakfast. Drive east through the Caliphate road to the heart of ANDALUSIA. Visit the world famous Alhambra complex and Generalife Gardens. Dinner and accommodation. 10th Day (Thu.) GRANADA – VALENCIAAfter breakfast at the hotel start driving looking for the Mediterranean coast. Reach Valencia one of the main capitals of the Mediterranean coast with its modern Arts and Sciences Architectural Complex. Accommodation. 11th Day (Fri.) VALENCIA – BARCELONABreakfast. Morning city tour of this bright city including a drive through the old city showing the most prominent buildings. Early afternoon departure northward all along the Mediterranean coast to Catalunya. Reach Barcelona principal Mediterranean city homeland of the famous architect Gaudí. Accommodation. 12th Day (Sat.) BARCELONA Breakfast. Morning city tour of Barcelona. Afternoon at your leisure. Accommodation. 13th Day (Sun.) BARCELONA – ZARAGOZA – MADRIDAfter breakfast at the hotel departure to Madrid through Zaragoza. END OF OUR SERVICES
5 days guided tour Madrid from Lisbon
1st. Day (Saturday) LISBON-CACERES-MADRID (616 kms) Departure from Lisbon at 7:30 a.m. towards the border with Spain and continuation to Caceres. Time at leisure to know its Plaza Mayor and to walk through the old city and its medieval quarter, very well preserved and considered as a World Heritage Place. Lunch at your own. Continuation to Madrid. Arrival and accommodations. 2nd. Day (Sunday) MADRID Breakfast and accommodations. Morning city sightseeing tour to get acquainted with this monumental city and see the most important buildings, avenues and squares: Gran Via, Plaza de España, Plaza de Oriente, fountain of Cibeles and Columbus squares, Puerta de Alcalá, Paseo de la Castellana….afternoon at leisure to continue exploring by your own this cosmopolitan city. 3rd. Day (Monday) MADRID-TOLEDO-MADRID (150 kms) Breakfast and accommodations. Today there is a half day tour to the monumental city of Toledo. Located one hour drive from Madrid, the city is like an immense museum of great beauty and holds some of the most genuine historical Spanish Monuments. The old city is considered as a National Monument and declared World Heritage City. Toledo is also named the city of three cultures, as for a long period of time, the Christian, Islamic and Jewish lived peacefully within its walls. After the tour, return to Madrid and time free. 4th. Day (Tuesday) MADRID Breakfast and accommodations. Full day at leisure for shopping or visiting some of its many museums and monuments like the Prado Gallery or the Royal Palace. You may also take optional excursions to El Escorial, Avila and Segovia…or experience the lively restaurants and bars along the old typical quarters. 5th. Day (Wednesday) MADRID-TRUJILLO-LISBON (658 kms) Breakfast. Departure to the region of Extremadura and arrival to Trujillo, birth place of Spanish conquerors. Time free to know its beautiful and monumental Plaza Mayor and continuation to cross the Portuguese border towards Lisbon. Arrival and end of our services. Note: During the stay in Madrid, there will not be service of tour escort. Tours in Madrid shall be made by regular tour.
4 days guided tour Lisbon with Fatima from Madrid
1st. Day (Wednesday) MADRID-TRUJILLO-LISBON (658 kms) Departure from our bus terminal at 8:00 a.m. towards the region of Extremadura and arrival to Trujillo, birth place of Spanish conquerors. Time free to know its beautiful and monumental Plaza Mayor. Continuation to cross the Portuguese border and arrival to Lisbon, the capital of Portugal located at the mouth of river Tagus. Accommodations. Optional night tour to attend a show of Fado, typical Portuguese songs and music. 2nd. Day (Thursday) LISBON Breakfast and accommodations. Morning city sightseeing tour visiting old Alfama Quarter, Tower of Belem, Monastery of Los Jeronimos, etc. Free afternoon. Optional excursion to Sintra, Estoril, Cascais. 3rd. Day (Friday) LISBON-FATIMA-LISBON (264 kms) Breakfast and accommodations. In the morning departure to Fatima, important center of pilgrimage. Free time to visit the Shrine. Return to Lisbon. 4th. Day (Saturday) LISBON-CACERES- MADRID (613 kms) Breakfast. Departure to the border with Spain and continuation to Caceres. Time at leisure to know its Plaza Mayor and to walk through the old city and its famous medieval quarter, very well preserved and considered as World Heritage place. Lunch at your own. Continuation to Madrid. Arrival and end of our services. Nights: Lisbon 3.
PORTUGAL with FATIMA
Portugal with Fatima Day 1. MADRID - TRUJILLO - LISBON (Wednesday) Departure from our bus Terminal at 08:00 a.m. towards the region of Extremadura and arrival to Trujillo, birthplace of Spanish conquerors. Free time to know its beautiful and monumental Plaza Mayor. Continuation to cross the portuguese border and arrival to Lisbon, the capital of Portugal located at the mouth of river Tagus. Accommodations. Optional night tour to attend a show of Fado, typical Portuguese music. Day 2. LISBON (Thursday) Breakfast and accommodations. Morning city sightseeing tour: old Alfama Quarter, Tower of Belem, Monastery of Los Jeronimos, etc. Free afternoon. Optional excursion to Sintra, Estoril, Cascais. Day 3. LISBON - FATIMA - LISBON (Friday) Breakfast and accommodations. In the morning de-parture to Fatima, important center of pilgrimage. Free time to visit the Shrine. Return to Lisbon. Day 4. LISBON - CACERES - MADRID (Saturday) Breakfast. Departure to the border with Spain and continuation to Caceres. Time at leisure to know its Plaza Mayor and to walk through the old city and its famous Medieval quarter, very well preserved and considered as World Heritage place. Lunch at your own. Continuation to Madrid. Arrival and end of our services.