Welcome to Tarragona
Tarragona is also a gateway to the Costa Daurada’s sparkling beaches and the feast of Modernisme architecture in nearby Reus.
Tarragona and Sitges Tour from Barcelona
The tour leaves Barcelona at 8:30am and heads straight down to Tarragona, the old Roman Capital. Our first stop is just past Tarragona where you will discover the impressive Roman Aqueduct (1st century BC) popularly known as 'El Pont del Diable' (The Devil's Bridge) or 'Les Ferreres' Aqueduct. It used to be part of the water supply network of the city and today stands in almost perfect condition. From the aqueduct we travel back to Tarragona quietly entering the old part of the city through a narrow gateway in the ancient walls. Nowadays, the new city overlaps the site of the ancient Acropolis and during your visit you will see firsthand the surprising coexistence of a Roman past and modern life. Starting at the Archaeological walkway, you will be able to admire the surviving stone walls, wander through the historic old quarter - passing the medieval hospital - before stopping at the Cathedral where you can enjoy the Sunday morning antique market. From there, you continue down through the old town to discover the Roman Forum and the nearby Roman Circus hidden amidst the urban design. Walk along the underground passageways that held the Circus' stands and come to one of the most popular squares within the old town, Placa de la Font, situated inside the Roman Circus. If you stand very still and close your eyes, you can almost hear the chariots racing by. On this very spot, thousands of years ago on, perhaps on the very same day of the week, the Roman capital of the Iberian Peninsula came alive in all of its bloody glory. And last, but certainly not least, enjoy the breathtaking seaview over the Roman amphitheater and imagine gladiators battling each other to the death! It's a poignant moment to stand on the same dusty ground that bore witness to countless scenes of sacrifice and passion. Perhaps most fascinating of all is the Christian church built in the middle of the stage out of the very same blocks that were used in their amphitheater. At 12.30 we leave Tarragona and stop briefly at Roc de Sant Gaieta, an intimate little village built on the rocky shoreline. Stroll between its tiny white houses and let your imagination take you away to Ibiza fishing villages built with a touch of Roman-Greco flair. Arrive at Sitges at around 2:00pm. This once quiet fishing village today boasts a long and sandy beach, groovy boutiques, and a handful of interesting sights. Sitges has been fashionable since the 1890s. Get lost in its shady side streets and enjoy the Mediterranean atmosphere with its old whitewashed fisherman's houses. After leaving this charming labyrinth, you suddenly find yourself on the seafront. Make a stop in one of the numerous cosmopolitan cafes and restaurants and imagine yourself in St. Tropez. Sitges has dining options to suit every taste and budget. After a leisurely Sunday lunch you might want to head off to one of the 17 beaches the town has to offer.
Priorat Wineries Tour from Barcelona
Leave Barcelona’s Barri Gótic in the morning, and relax on your journey southwest to the Priorat wine region, just above Tarragona. The remote and rocky region is tiny — a mere footnote on the Catalan map — but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in its exclusive wine. Tellingly expensive, the rich and full-bodied produce of the area has been subject to harsh growing conditions and labour-intensive harvesting; the grapes are mostly picked by hand. Make your way past eye-catching terraces of vines that are carved into the hillsides, and stop in the village of Morera de Montsant to soak up the views. Listen to an orientation of the area from your guide, as you let your gaze linger over the hills. Then, visit a small local winery to sample your first three Priorat varietals of the day.Continue to Gratallops for your second tasting session, this time at the esteemed Clos Figueres winery, run by Christopher Cannan, a pioneering Priorat winemaker. Learn how the wine is produced by grapes from old vines, without the use of insecticides or other products. After sampling a few glasses, head to a local restaurant to recharge with a traditional 3-course lunch.In the afternoon, travel onward to the tiny village of Porrera where the family-run Clos Dominic winery awaits. Meet Paco Castillo-Serrano who runs the estate, and tour his unique old-vine vineyard before tasting a few vintage samples.Finally, relax on the journey back to Barcelona, and finish your day with a drop-off at the start point.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.
Tarragona Half-Day Small-Group Tour with Hotel Pick Up
Get picked up from your Barcelona hotel between 8:30am and 9:30am and climb into your private vehicle for the drive to Tarragona, once the Roman empire’s Spanish capital. Travel approximately one hour 15 minutes along the Balaeric Coast before arriving at the ancient city, where your walking tour begins.Explore the remnants of Tarragona's 2,000-year-old city walls, circus (event space) and Roman forum, some of which are hidden beneath buildings from the nineteenth century and later. Learn fascinating historical facts and anecdotes from your guide as you stroll to Tarragona’s impressive amphitheater, which once played host to bloody gladiatorial combat. Finish your walking tour at the so-called 'Balcony of the Mediterranean' on the Rambla, a wrought-iron terrace offering spectacular views of the beach and the ocean. Finally, climb back into your vehicle for the return trip to Tarragona, where the tour ends between 1:30pm and 2:30pm.
Tarragona and Sitges Private Day Trip from Barcelona
Start your private day trip from Barcelona by traveling back to the days of the ancient Romans in the city of Tarragona, where you’ll retrace the footsteps of Roman gladiators, stand where their chariots raced and walk across the magnificent Roman aqueduct. Visit Tarragona's Old Quarter, with its stunning cathedral where you can enjoy the morning antique market if you’re there on a Sunday. Few tourists make it to Tarragona, and fewer still stumble across this traditional market. It's a great chance to pick up a souvenir from the area or simply explore the beautiful cathedral that looks down on the antique collectors. Then make your way to the Roman amphitheater, which boasts a lovely sea view. Imagine gladiators battling to the death as you stand on the same dusty ground that bore witness to countless scenes of sacrifice and passion. Its most fascinating feature is perhaps the Christian church, which sits in the middle of the stage and was built out of the same blocks used in the amphitheater.Leaving Tarragona, you'll visit Roc de Sant Gaieta, a tiny village built on the rocky Mediterranean shoreline. Take a stroll through the town and enjoy coastal views from a seaside bar.Then it's on to Sitges to enjoy the authentic Mediterranean atmosphere of this old fishing village. Get lost in its shady side streets and admire the whitewashed fishermen's houses. Wind through the labyrinth of streets until you come to the seafront, where you can stop in one of the many cafés and restaurants – Sitges has dining options to suit every taste and budget. After a leisurely lunch (own expense), you are welcome to head off to one of the town’s 17 beaches and go for a swim.This private tour is hosted by a professional guide. Please list any special interests you have (art, architecture, history, culture) at the time of booking to alert your guide, who will then prepare for your private tour.
Tarragona and Sitges Full-Day Tour with Small Group and Hotel Pick Up
Discover Tarragona, located 62 miles (100 km) south of Barcelona, on the Costa Dorada. The city is home to one of the most important and best preserved Roman archaeological sites in Spain, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Next, we'll begin the walking tour, where you will discover the many still preserved remains of this civilization, while our guide provides their most exciting stories.You will be able to explore the ancient walls surrounding the city and be immersed into one of the best preserved circuses in Europe, hidden under building structures from the 19th century. You will see as the traces of the ancient Roman forum live in the present with the medieval and modern Tarragona. Finally, you will be amazed at the ruins of the amphitheater located on the shore of the Mediterranean since the 2nd century and where bloody battles between gladiators took place.After this journey in the footsteps of our distant past, we'll go to another town with a charm that is more colorful and idyllic, heir to the imprint of Modernism.Sitges is located 23.6 miles (38 km) from Barcelona. Its privileged location, where the sea and the mountains are mixed, became an ideal place to practice health tourism. Today, in Sitges, is a mixture of traditional fishermen’s houses with a bohemian and lively atmosphere, full of boutiques, restaurants and musicians and artists in the streets.On a walking tour through the town, your guide will take you through the wonderful streets and the most hidden corners of its labyrinthine center. You will see examples of architectural modernism of Casa Bacardi or Casa del Rellotge, as you uncover the curious stories of the 'Americanos’ who became rich from the new continent. Sitges is an idyllic walk by the sea, including the church of San Bartolomé and Santa Tecla, the grand staircase, Maricel Palace and the charming ‘Quiet Corner’, where musicians enliven the atmosphere, forming a beautiful journey that leads to the beach of San Sebastian.Relax in one of its terraces or, if the weather permits, take a dip in its crystal waters.
Private Wine and Oil Tour in the Priorat Wine Region
The Priorat region is well-known for the ancient wine traditions with some famous wines dating back to the 12th Century. In the Priorat region there are two appellations of origin (DO), the qualified DOQ Priorat, which is formed by the Historic Priorat territory, and the DO Montsant, a newer DO. Just 62 miles (100 km) south of Barcelona, the Priorat area has a diverse, yet widely unknown wine landscape allowing you to explore the vineyards, full of colors and intensive aromas. Explore the area that is full of hidden spots of beauty that change throughout the seasons. With this private tour, you will enjoy the landscapes of the region and taste the Priorat wine region. Don't forget about the high quality organic olive oil, a unique tasting that will surprise your nose and palate. You will have a fully guided tour by car/minivan during the whole day where you will taste both appellations of origin. You will start tasting the wines of the appellation of origin Montsant, in a traditional winery. Sit back and relax with a farmer during lunch, whilst tasting the local organic olive oil, paired with local products. After lunch you will complete your wine experience tasting wines of the qualified appellation of origin Priorat in a historical winery. After your tour, you will be taken back to your original point of departure.