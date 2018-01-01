Tarragona and Sitges Tour from Barcelona

The tour leaves Barcelona at 8:30am and heads straight down to Tarragona, the old Roman Capital. Our first stop is just past Tarragona where you will discover the impressive Roman Aqueduct (1st century BC) popularly known as 'El Pont del Diable' (The Devil's Bridge) or 'Les Ferreres' Aqueduct. It used to be part of the water supply network of the city and today stands in almost perfect condition. From the aqueduct we travel back to Tarragona quietly entering the old part of the city through a narrow gateway in the ancient walls. Nowadays, the new city overlaps the site of the ancient Acropolis and during your visit you will see firsthand the surprising coexistence of a Roman past and modern life. Starting at the Archaeological walkway, you will be able to admire the surviving stone walls, wander through the historic old quarter - passing the medieval hospital - before stopping at the Cathedral where you can enjoy the Sunday morning antique market. From there, you continue down through the old town to discover the Roman Forum and the nearby Roman Circus hidden amidst the urban design. Walk along the underground passageways that held the Circus' stands and come to one of the most popular squares within the old town, Placa de la Font, situated inside the Roman Circus. If you stand very still and close your eyes, you can almost hear the chariots racing by. On this very spot, thousands of years ago on, perhaps on the very same day of the week, the Roman capital of the Iberian Peninsula came alive in all of its bloody glory. And last, but certainly not least, enjoy the breathtaking seaview over the Roman amphitheater and imagine gladiators battling each other to the death! It's a poignant moment to stand on the same dusty ground that bore witness to countless scenes of sacrifice and passion. Perhaps most fascinating of all is the Christian church built in the middle of the stage out of the very same blocks that were used in their amphitheater. At 12.30 we leave Tarragona and stop briefly at Roc de Sant Gaieta, an intimate little village built on the rocky shoreline. Stroll between its tiny white houses and let your imagination take you away to Ibiza fishing villages built with a touch of Roman-Greco flair. Arrive at Sitges at around 2:00pm. This once quiet fishing village today boasts a long and sandy beach, groovy boutiques, and a handful of interesting sights. Sitges has been fashionable since the 1890s. Get lost in its shady side streets and enjoy the Mediterranean atmosphere with its old whitewashed fisherman's houses. After leaving this charming labyrinth, you suddenly find yourself on the seafront. Make a stop in one of the numerous cosmopolitan cafes and restaurants and imagine yourself in St. Tropez. Sitges has dining options to suit every taste and budget. After a leisurely Sunday lunch you might want to head off to one of the 17 beaches the town has to offer.