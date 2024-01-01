Iglesia de Santiago

A Coruña

LoginSave

The 12th-century Iglesia de Santiago, with three Romanesque apses backing on to pretty little Plaza de la Constitución, is the city's oldest church.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Hercules tower, A Coruna, Galicia, Spain.

    Torre de Hércules

    1.29 MILES

    It was actually the Romans who originally built this lighthouse at the windy northern tip of the city, in the 1st century CE – a beacon on the furthest…

  • Museo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología

    Museo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología

    1.5 MILES

    Not just for techies, the National Science and Technology Museum will engage everybody. You'll see the first computer used in Spain (a monstrous IBM 650…

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    11.02 MILES

    Take Rúa Castro up from the central Praza Irmáns García Naveira to the handsome Praza da Constitución, flanked by a couple of appealing cafes along with…

  • Casa Museo Picasso

    Casa Museo Picasso

    0.68 MILES

    Pablo Picasso lived in this large apartment from the age of nine to 13 (1891–95), while his father taught art at a nearby school. The apartment is kitted…

  • Mosteiro de Monfero

    Mosteiro de Monfero

    18.11 MILES

    Founded in 1134, this grand old monastery, standing in splendid isolation, was abandoned in the 19th century but has been partly restored. It has three…

  • Igrexa de San Francisco

    Igrexa de San Francisco

    11 MILES

    This 14th-century Gothic church contains many carved-stone sepulchres of Galician nobility. Don't miss the sepulchre of Fernán Pérez de Andrade 'O Boo' …

  • Museo Arqueológico e Histórico

    Museo Arqueológico e Histórico

    0.41 MILES

    The 16th-century Castillo de San Antón, the fort set on its own little promontory guarding the entrance to the port, now houses the Museo Arqueológico e…

  • Aquarium Finisterrae

    Aquarium Finisterrae

    1.25 MILES

    Kids love the seal colony and the underwater Nautilus room (surrounded by sharks and 50 other fish species) at this excellent aquarium on the city's…

View more attractions

Nearby A Coruña attractions

1. Casa Museo María Pita

0.13 MILES

The old home of A Coruña's great heroine, who took an inspirational lead in repelling a 1589 English invasion force (retaliation for the Spanish Armada of…

2. Plaza de María Pita

0.13 MILES

Stately Plaza de María Pita is rimmed with cafes and dominated by the early-20th-century Ayuntamiento and a monument to the heroine the square is named…

3. Galerías

0.14 MILES

The expanse of classic late-19th-century Galician galerías (glassed-in balconies) fronting Avenidas de Montoto and Marina is an emblematic A Coruña sight…

4. Ayuntamiento

0.16 MILES

The elaborate but architecturally harmonious early-20th-century Ayuntamiento dominates Plaza de María Pita.

5. Xardín de San Carlos

0.17 MILES

The British General Sir John Moore (killed in the nearby Battle of Elviña in 1809, leading a British force against the French who had invaded Spain) lies…

6. Museo Militar

0.19 MILES

The Military Museum showcases an assembly of arms, uniforms, banners and other military gear from the 18th to 20th centuries.

7. Plaza del Humor

0.23 MILES

This small square just west of Plaza de María Pita is decked with caricatures of famous laughter-makers from Cervantes to the Pink Panther. Not quite sure…

8. Museo de Belas Artes

0.37 MILES

Highlights at the sleek Fine Arts Museum include paintings by Rubens, Picasso, Tintoretto and Sorolla, an impressive collection of Goya prints and a fine…