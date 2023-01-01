Oñati’s most prominent building is the Renaissance treasure of the Universidad de Sancti Spiritus. Built in the 16th century, it was the first university in the Basque Country and, until its closure in 1902, students were schooled in philosophy, law and medicine. Today it’s been taken over as local council offices, but you can still enter the Mudéjar courtyard and admire its plateresque facade. Contact the tourist office to arrange a guided tour.