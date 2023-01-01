Parc del Laberint d’Horta

Laid out in the late 18th century by Italian engineer Domenico Bagutti for Joan Antoni Desvalls, the Marquès d’Alfarràs i de Llupià, this carefully manicured park at the foot of the Collserola hills remained a private family idyll until the 1970s. The highlight is the central cypress-hedge laberint ('labyrinth' in Catalan). Other paths meander past a lake, waterfalls, a neoclassical pavilion and a false cemetery (inspired by 19th-century romanticism). It's a 20-minute ride on metro línia 2 from Plaça de Catalunya.

Scenes of the film Perfume: The Story of a Murderer were shot in the gardens. Combine a visit with lunch at nearby Can Cortada.