Gijón
Bigger, grittier and gutsier than Oviedo, seaside Gijón (khi-hon) – Asturias’ largest city – produces iron, steel and chemicals, and is the main loading terminal for Asturian coal. But Gijón has emerged like a phoenix from its industrial roots, having given itself a thorough face-lift with pedestrianised streets, parks, seafront walks, cultural attractions and lively eating, drinking and shopping scenes. It’s a surprisingly engaging city, and a party and beach hot spot too, with endless summer entertainment. Though it’s no quaint Asturian fishing port, Gijón sure knows how to live.
Gijón’s ancient core is concentrated on the headland known as Cimadevilla, the old fishermen’s quarter. The harmonious, porticoed Plaza Mayor marks the southern end of this promontory. To the west stretch the Puerto Deportivo (marina) and the broad golden Playa de Poniente. South lies the busy, 19th- to 20th-century city centre, bounded on its eastern side by Playa de San Lorenzo.
Explore Gijón
- MMuseo del Ferrocarril de Asturias
Trains have played a big part in Asturias' story and Gijón’s excellent railway museum, housed in a 19th-century former station, has a fascinating…
- EElogio del Horizonte
The 1990 Elogio del Horizonte ('In Praise of the Horizon') is a bold, sea-facing concrete sculpture by Basque artist Eduardo Chillida that has become a…
- LLaboral Ciudad de la Cultura
Constructed as a Jesuit-run universidad laboral (vocational training centre), the austerely grand 1940s-vintage ‘Laboral,’ 5km southeast of the centre, is…
- PPlaza de Jovellanos
An enticing web of narrow lanes and small squares wraps itself around the landward side of Cimadevilla, though the area was significantly damaged during…
- JJardín Botánico Atlántico
This verdant botanical garden – featuring 2000 different species – offers a lovely break from the chaotic city centre and is an excellent introduction to…
- PParque del Cerro Santa Catalina
It's well worth wandering up through Cimavilla to this grassy, breezy, cliff-top park with great views. It's home to Eduardo Chillida's 1990 sculpture…
- PPlaya de Poniente
Playa de Poniente, to the west of Cimadevilla, has imported sand and is much broader than the east-side Playa de San Lorenzo. During Gijón’s famous late…
- VVilla Romana de Veranes
About 12km southwest of Gijón lie the excavated remains of this 4th-century Roman villa. The main building was transformed into a church in the Middle…
- MMuséu del Pueblu d’Asturies
This museum, 2.5km east of the Plaza Mayor, is devoted to traditional Asturian culture, with exhibits on bagpipes, cooking, carriages and even 19th…
