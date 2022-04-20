A magnificent marriage of Christian and Mudéjar architecture, Seville’s royal palace complex is a breathtaking spectacle. The site, which was originally…
Sevilla Province
From Moorish palaces and Roman ruins to sun-baked plains and bosky river valleys, Sevilla province boasts some of Andalucía’s greatest hits and least-known treasures. At its heart is the region’s charismatic capital, Seville. A gregarious, flamboyant city famed for its artistic and architectural riches, flamenco clubs and teeming tapas bars, this heady riverside metropolis provides a fabulous introduction to the region. But if you can break its spell you’ll discover there’s plenty to admire in the surrounding province.
Just outside Seville, the wonderfully preserved ruins of Itálica make for one of southern Spain’s most remarkable Roman sites. To the east, the vast, shimmering plains of La Campiña are punctuated by a string of handsome towns, most notably Carmona, Écija and Osuna, whilst to the north, you can explore the wooded hills of the little-visited Parque Natural Sierra Norte de Sevilla.
- Real Alcázar
A magnificent marriage of Christian and Mudéjar architecture, Seville’s royal palace complex is a breathtaking spectacle. The site, which was originally…
- Catedral & Giralda
Seville’s showpiece church is awe-inspiring in its scale and majesty. The world’s largest Gothic cathedral, it was built between 1434 and 1517 over the…
- Museo de Bellas Artes
Housed in a grand Mannerist palace, the former Convento de la Merced, the Museo de Bellas Artes is one of Spain's premier art museums. Its collection of…
- Parque de María Luisa
A glorious oasis of green, the 34-hectare Parque de María Luisa is the perfect place to escape the noise and heat of the city, with duck ponds, landscaped…
- Metropol Parasol
The Metropol Parasol, known locally as Las Setas (The Mushrooms), is one of Seville's iconic modern landmarks. Built in 2011 to a design by German…
- Hospital de los Venerables Sacerdotes
This gem of a museum, housed in a former hospice for priests, is one of Seville’s most rewarding. The artistic highlight is the Focus-Abengoa Foundation’s…
- Plaza de España
This bombastic plaza, designed by architect Aníbal González in the Parque de María Luisa, was the most extravagant of the building projects completed for…
Itálica
The ruins of ancient Itálica, the first Roman city founded on the Iberian Peninsula, are extensive and, in parts, quite spectacular. Broad paved streets…
Necrópolis Romana
This ancient Roman necropolis is one of the most important of its kind in Andalucía. The site, which is slightly let down by a lack of signage, contains…
