From Moorish palaces and Roman ruins to sun-baked plains and bosky river valleys, Sevilla province boasts some of Andalucía’s greatest hits and least-known treasures. At its heart is the region’s charismatic capital, Seville. A gregarious, flamboyant city famed for its artistic and architectural riches, flamenco clubs and teeming tapas bars, this heady riverside metropolis provides a fabulous introduction to the region. But if you can break its spell you’ll discover there’s plenty to admire in the surrounding province.

Just outside Seville, the wonderfully preserved ruins of Itálica make for one of southern Spain’s most remarkable Roman sites. To the east, the vast, shimmering plains of La Campiña are punctuated by a string of handsome towns, most notably Carmona, Écija and Osuna, whilst to the north, you can explore the wooded hills of the little-visited Parque Natural Sierra Norte de Sevilla.