Some 20km northwest of Ronda, off the A374, is the relatively undisturbed Roman site of Acinipo at Ronda la Vieja. Although completely ruined, with the exception of its partially reconstructed theatre, it's a wonderfully wild site with fantastic views of the surrounding countryside. You can happily while away an hour wandering among the fallen stones and trying to guess the location of various baths and forums. Hours vary month to month – check the Facebook page for details.