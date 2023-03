Lording it over the town, this formidable Renaissance structure – two churches above a crypt – sits on the site of the town's medieval parish church. It contains a rich collection of baroque art, including several paintings by José de Ribera (El Españoleto) and a fine sculpture by Juan de Mesa.

Visits are by Spanish-language guided tours, which take in a finely decorated underground mausoleum (the panteón ducal), created in 1545 as the family vault for the Dukes of Osuna.