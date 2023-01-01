Palacio de Peñaflor

The huge, 18th-century 'Palace of the Long Balconies' is Écija’s most iconic image. Its curved facade is a florid example of baroque exuberance with its ornate, columned portal, wrought-iron balconies and traces of flamboyant frescoes. Inside, much of the palace is off-limits but you can take in the vaulted ground-floor stables, an impressive double staircase and the old marquis' office. Up yet more stairs, a mirador (viewing terrace) offers fine rooftop views.