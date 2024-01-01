Iglesia de San Pablo y Santo Domingo

Sevilla Province

This modest Gothic-Mudéjar church, built in the late 1500s and early 1600s, boasts some theatrical baroque decor and an 18th-century brick belltower.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cordoba, Spain. Interior of the mosque.

    Mezquita

    28.36 MILES

    It’s impossible to overemphasise the beauty of Córdoba’s great mosque, with its remarkably serene (despite tourist crowds) and spacious interior. One of…

  • The Palacio de Benamejí hosts the Museo Histórico Municipal de Écija.

    Museo Histórico Municipal

    0.29 MILES

    Écija's history museum, housed in the 18th-century Palacio de Benamejí, is an authentic gem. It has rooms dedicated to the area's prehistory and…

  • Courtyard garden of Viana Palace in Cordoba, Andalusia. Built in XV century. Viana Palace is a tourist attraction known for its 12 magnificent patios and gardens.

    Palacio de Viana

    29.07 MILES

    A stunning Renaissance palace with 12 beautiful, plant-filled patios, the Viana Palace is a particular delight to visit in spring. Occupied by the…

  • Colegiata de Santa María de la Asunción

    Colegiata de Santa María de la Asunción

    21.15 MILES

    Lording it over the town, this formidable Renaissance structure – two churches above a crypt – sits on the site of the town's medieval parish church. It…

  • Ruins of medieval Arabic palace with columns and arched doors. Cordoba Medina Azahara.

    Medina Azahara

    26.36 MILES

    Eight kilometres west of Córdoba stands what's left of Medina Azahara, the sumptuous palace-city built by Caliph Abd ar-Rahman III in the 10th century…

  • Medieval 'Alcazar de los Reyes Cristianos'

    Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos

    28.17 MILES

    Built under Castilian rule in the 13th and 14th centuries on the remains of a Moorish predecessor, this fort-cum-palace was where the Catholic Monarchs,…

  • The yard (pacio) of Centro de Flamenco Fosforito or Musuem of Flamenco.

    Centro Flamenco Fosforito

    28.61 MILES

    Possibly the best flamenco museum in Andalucía, the Fosforito centre has exhibits, film and information panels in English and Spanish telling you the…

  • White arches at Ancient Sinagoga de Santa Maria La Blanca, Synagogue in the historical center of Toledo, Spain. Erected in 1180 and is considered the oldest synagogue building in Europe still standing.

    Sinagoga

    28.29 MILES

    Constructed in 1315, this small, probably private or family synagogue is one of the best-surviving testaments to the Jewish presence in medieval Andalucía…

Nearby Sevilla Province attractions

1. Parroquia Mayor de Santa Cruz

0.1 MILES

Like several of Écija’s churches, this handsome iglesia was fashioned in the late 18th century after a 1755 earthquake damaged the pre-existing Gothic…

2. Iglesia de San Juan

0.13 MILES

The Iglesia de San Juan sits a few blocks northeast of Plaza de España. Its main drawcard is its baroque tower, an intricate fairy-tale confection whose…

3. Palacio de Peñaflor

0.2 MILES

The huge, 18th-century 'Palace of the Long Balconies' is Écija’s most iconic image. Its curved facade is a florid example of baroque exuberance with its…

4. Iglesia de Santa María

0.24 MILES

One of Écija's finest church towers soars above the 18th-century Iglesia de Santa María, just off the central Plaza de España. Inspired by Seville's…

5. Museo Histórico Municipal

0.29 MILES

Écija's history museum, housed in the 18th-century Palacio de Benamejí, is an authentic gem. It has rooms dedicated to the area's prehistory and…

6. Castillo de Almodóvar

18.44 MILES

Almodóvar’s monumental and sinister-looking castle dominates the view from far and wide, rising almost sheer above the Río Guadalquivir with just enough…

7. Plaza de Toros

20.86 MILES

To the north of the town centre, Osuna’s 5000-capacity Plaza de Toros has been hosting bullfights since it was inaugurated in 1904, and still today stages…

8. Cilla del Cabildo Colegial

21.02 MILES

Dating to 1773, the Cilla del Cabildo Colegial sports an extravagant facade centred on a columned portal with a sculpted representation of Seville’s…