Parroquia Mayor de Santa Cruz

Like several of Écija’s churches, this handsome iglesia was fashioned in the late 18th century after a 1755 earthquake damaged the pre-existing Gothic-Mudéjar church, itself built over a former mosque. A few Arabic traces survive, along with several Gothic arches from the 13th-century church. The cavernous interior boasts a gold baroque retablo and an early Christian sarcophagus, now used as the main altar, with three Old Testament episodes chiselled onto it.