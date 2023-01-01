Monasterio de San Isidoro del Campo

In the southern outskirts of Santiponce, this fortified Gothic monastery was founded in 1301 by Guzmán El Bueno (hero of the 1294 battle at Tarifa). Over the centuries it hosted a succession of religious orders, including, in the 15th century, the hermetic Hieronymites who embellished the Patio de Evangelistas with some striking murals and Mudéjar-style floral and geometric patterns. Also outstanding is the church's altarpiece by 17th-century Sevillan sculptor Juan Martínez Montañés.

The monastery also enjoys celebrity as the place where the Bible was first translated into Castilian in 1569.