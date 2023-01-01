CaixaForum Sevilla is an underground (literally) cultural centre that opened in March 2017. Situated on the Isla de la Cartuja, it's home to two temporary contemporary art exhibitions (one inaugural show featured Cindy Sherman and Jean-Michel Basquiat), with integrated children's activities. It also puts on concerts, movies, discussions and conferences, as well as family workshops.

In the large shop you’ll find art, design and architecture books, unusual gifts, and creative kids toys and games. The restaurant has a large outdoor terrace, but only a regular menu – no tapas.