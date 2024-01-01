Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la O

Triana

A historic late-17th-century church in the Triana neighbourhood. Of particular note is the ornate baroque retablo behind the main altar.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Moorish architecture of beautiful castle called Real Alcazar in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.

    Real Alcázar

    0.76 MILES

    A magnificent marriage of Christian and Mudéjar architecture, Seville’s royal palace complex is a breathtaking spectacle. The site, which was originally…

  • Catedral y Giralda de Sevilla

    Catedral & Giralda

    0.68 MILES

    Seville’s showpiece church is awe-inspiring in its scale and majesty. The world’s largest Gothic cathedral, it was built between 1434 and 1517 over the…

  • The Museum of Fine Arts of Seville or Museo de Bellas Artes de Sevilla. @Oliverouge 3/Shutterstock

    Museo de Bellas Artes

    0.48 MILES

    Housed in a grand Mannerist palace, the former Convento de la Merced, the Museo de Bellas Artes is one of Spain's premier art museums. Its collection of…

  • Mudejar Pavilion, Parque Maria Luisa, Seville

    Parque de María Luisa

    1.21 MILES

    A glorious oasis of green, the 34-hectare Parque de María Luisa is the perfect place to escape the noise and heat of the city, with duck ponds, landscaped…

  • View of Regina street. In the background the Metropol Parasol (by architect Jurgen Mayer H). Taken in the summer of 2018 Sevilla, Spain

    Metropol Parasol

    0.85 MILES

    The Metropol Parasol, known locally as Las Setas (The Mushrooms), is one of Seville's iconic modern landmarks. Built in 2011 to a design by German…

  • Seville - baroque cupola of church Hospital de los Venerables

    Hospital de los Venerables Sacerdotes

    0.86 MILES

    This gem of a museum, housed in a former hospice for priests, is one of Seville’s most rewarding. The artistic highlight is the Focus-Abengoa Foundation’s…

  • Spain Square (Plaza de Espana), Seville, Spain, built on 1928, it is one example of the Regionalism Architecture mixing Renaissance and Moorish styles.

    Plaza de España

    1.24 MILES

    This bombastic plaza, designed by architect Aníbal González in the Parque de María Luisa, was the most extravagant of the building projects completed for…

  • Itálica

    Itálica

    4.52 MILES

    The ruins of ancient Itálica, the first Roman city founded on the Iberian Peninsula, are extensive and, in parts, quite spectacular. Broad paved streets…

Nearby Triana attractions

1. Centro Cerámica Triana

0.12 MILES

Housed in a former tile factory, this small museum provides a fascinating introduction to Triana and its industrial past. Exhibits, which include brick…

2. Castillo de San Jorge

0.16 MILES

Adjacent to the Puente de Isabel II, the Castillo de San Jorge is steeped in notoriety: it was here that the infamous Spanish Inquisition had its…

3. Mercado del Arenal

0.29 MILES

A classic covered market in the Arenal quarter with the usual array of stalls selling seasonal produce, meat, fish, cheese, as well as tourist tat.

5. Iglesia de Santa Ana

0.4 MILES

Known as the Cathedral of Triana, the 13th-century Iglesia de Santa Ana was the first church built in Seville after the 1248 Reconquista. Architecturally,…

6. Torre Mirador

0.44 MILES

Originally built as an observation tower for the 1992 Expo, the 50m-high Torre Schindler is now part of the Pabellón de la Navegación museum. Elevators…

7. Parroquia de Santa María Magdalena

0.45 MILES

Behind a fairly unobtrusive exterior, this historic late 17th-century church opens to reveal an enormous baroque interior capped by an octagonal cupola…

8. Museo de Bellas Artes

0.48 MILES

Housed in a grand Mannerist palace, the former Convento de la Merced, the Museo de Bellas Artes is one of Spain's premier art museums. Its collection of…