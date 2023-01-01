Plaza de Toros de la Real Maestranza

In the world of bullfighting, Seville’s white and yellow-trimmed bullring is the equivalent of football's Old Trafford or Camp Nou – if you’re selected to fight here, you’ve made it. In addition to having almost religious significance to fans, it’s also the oldest ring in Spain – construction started in 1761 and continued on and off until 1881 – and one of the biggest, with a capacity of up to 14,000. A visit enables you to learn about bullfighting's deep-rooted traditions without witnessing a fight.

Guided visits, in English and Spanish, take you into the arena – if it's raining, you can view the sandy ring from the seats – as well as a museum lined with paintings and prints, and a small chapel.