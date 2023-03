You can view ibex, mouflon, deer, eagles, owls and falcons in semi-liberty at this 1-sq-km enclosed animal park. Visits are by mini train along 5km of road through the park, followed by a 1.5km walk taking in three miradors. It's set on a spur of land between the A319 and the Embalse del Tranco, 7km north of Coto Ríos. Closing times range from 5pm in winter to 9pm in summer, with last tours starting one hour earlier.