Castillo de la Yedra

Cazorla's dramatic Castle of the Ivy, a 700m walk above Plaza de Santa María, offers superb views and houses the interesting Museum of the Upper Guadalquivir, whose diverse collections include traditional agricultural and kitchen utensils, religious art, models of an old olive mill, and a small chapel featuring a life-size Romanesque-Byzantine crucifixion sculpture. Interior visits are by guided tour only. The castle is of Muslim origin, comprehensively rebuilt in the 14th century after the Reconquista.