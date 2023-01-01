The medieval Sinagoga del Agua was discovered in 2006 by a refreshingly ethical property developer who intended to build apartments here, only to discover that every swing of the pickaxe revealed some tantalising piece of an archaeological puzzle. The result is this sensitive re-creation of a centuries-old synagogue and rabbi’s house, using original masonry whenever possible. Features include the women’s gallery, a bodega with giant storage vessels, and a miqvé (ritual bath).

There is evidence of a sizeable Jewish community in medieval Islamic Úbeda, cohabiting peacefully with the considerably larger Muslim population. Tours are in Spanish, with printed translations available in English, French, German and Italian.