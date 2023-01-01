Palacio de Vázquez de Molina

Úbeda's ayuntamiento (town hall) is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful – if not the most beautiful – in Spain. It was built by Vandelvira in about 1562 as a mansion for Juan Vázquez de Molina, whose coat of arms surmounts the doorway. The perfectly proportioned, deeply Italian-influenced facade is divided into three tiers by slender cornices, with the sculpted caryatids on the top level continuing the lines of the Corinthian and Ionic pilasters on the lower tiers.

Two storeys of elegant arches surround the interior courtyard. In the basement is the Centro de Interpretación Andrés de Vandelvira – mainly photos but with some background on the great architect's work and life.