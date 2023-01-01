Oleícola San Francisco

These fascinating tours of a working oil mill near Baeza will teach you all you could want to know about the process of turning olives into oil, how the best oil is made and what distinguishes extra virgin from the rest. At the end you get to taste a few varieties, and you'll probably emerge laden with a bottle or two of San Francisco's high-quality product. Reserve ahead and specify your preferred language.

Tours can be given in English or French (ring ahead to ensure availability). To get there, head west out of Baeza on the old Jaén road (A6109, formerly A316), turn right at the Begíjar signpost just before Km 5, then right again immediately past the petrol station after 1.4km.