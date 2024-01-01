Plaza del Pópulo is also known as Plaza de los Leones after the Fuente de los Leones at its centre. The fountain is made of carvings from the Ibero-Roman village of Cástulo and is topped by a statue reputed to represent Imilce, an Iberian princess and one of the wives of the Carthaginian general Hannibal.
Fuente de los Leones
Andalucía
