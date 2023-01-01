Antigua Universidad

Baeza’s historic university was founded in 1538. It became a font of progressive ideas that generally conflicted with Baeza’s conservative dominant families, often causing scuffles between the highbrows and the well-heeled. Since 1875 the building has housed a secondary school. The main patio, with elegant Renaissance arches, is open to visitors, as is the preserved early-20th-century classroom of the famed poet Antonio Machado, who taught French here from 1912 to 1919.