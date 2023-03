This 13th-century church was one of the first to be built in Andalucía after the Reconquista. With its impressive round-arched western and southern portals, it's a very rare example of Romanesque architecture in Andalucía – a Christian style which had almost died out by the time the Reconquista got this far south.

Inside, one horseshoe arch indicates that the church probably originated in Visigothic times, while a couple of pointed arches are the fruit of later Gothic modifications